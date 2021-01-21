Let’s Stop Making Stupid Comparisons

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I hate stupid comparisons. Last week the government teacher at Senior High School compared the breach at the Capitol to 9/11. Not even close. Then, I'm watching the news yesterday and Norah O'Donnell talks about how COVID has almost killed as many as we lost in World war II. Another different scenario. Why don't they compare it to another disease? It never gets a mention. A war event just makes it sound more tragic. Is a COVID death sadder or more tragic than any other related health death that could have been prevented? No, it's not. So, what exactly is the point you are trying to make? We know the point. Let's see how things change now that there is a new "Big Man" on campus. Remember NOW it's unity. See ya tomorrow at 5.