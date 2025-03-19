LoCash Talks Kids, Country Music, and Coming to Montana

LoCash first hit the Country music charts in 2015 with their single, "I Love This Life" and the duo of Preston Brust and Chris Lucas have been at it ever since. LoCash is coming to Montana next week, with stops at the Pub Station Ballroom in Billings (3/27) and at the Newberry in Great Falls (3/28), before heading on to Spokane and Denver.

We had the opportunity to catch up with LoCash's Preston Brust on the phone earlier this week. The congenial co-frontman is enjoying a short break in their tour schedule before they jump back on the bus next week and head to Big Sky Country.

A loosely edited transcript of our conversation follows. You can listen to it in its entirety at the bottom of this article.

LoCash at the Opry in 2023. Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images LoCash at the Opry in 2023. Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images loading...

Where are you calling us from today? A bus? The airport? A hotel room?

Fortunately, it's our first day home. We broke down on the bus yesterday up in Wisconsin in a snowstorm and now I'm home. Feels good to be home. And I'm already right in the thick of the honey-do list.

Do you both still live in Nashville?

I'm just south of Nashville, down by Franklin, and then Chris moved to Tampa, so he's down in Tampa. That's where his wife is from, and they get a little bit more help with the kids down there. So he's down there. We pretty much live on a tour bus though. Let's just be real.

(Hearing a child yelling in the background) You're a family man now?

You gotta' embrace the chaos. You know, I got a nine-year-old, a six-year-old, and a one-year-old, so... it's fun though. You know, everybody's going crazy having fun and being in school. And then our one-year-old is home, and my six-year-old is in baseball. I love that. And then my nine-year-old little girl, she is in cheer and tumble and all those things. So it's a blast.

Fans at a LoCash concert. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images Fans at a LoCash concert. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images loading...

Has having a family changed your perspective on life?

Yeah, it changes your motivation and the whole drive of everything, you know. When we first got started, we were playing for 500 bucks a night and playing for three hours, and your ambitions were a little bit different.

And now, I'm looking at these kids and trying to leave them a future and a legacy and songs that they can be proud of someday. And that's why I love "Hometown Home" so much, because it's just got such a great message.

And our other hits like, "I Love This Life", and "I Know Somebody", they're all songs we can stand behind for the test of time. You know, as far as that, we try to be the best dads and husbands we can out here.

Do you get songwriting inspiration from your kids?

Ten years ago, I could never imagine writing a song about my kid, my future kid. It just wasn't where I was yet. And now there's almost a line in every song about my kids and Chris's kids, and we have to work to almost keep them out of it sometimes because it's such an impact on your life.

Where are you and Chris from originally?

Well, I'm an Arkansas boy. I was born in Arkansas, and I grew up in Indiana, and then I moved down to Nashville to chase my dreams. I just wanted to be a songwriter, and I met Chris here.

He's from Baltimore, and he had moved to Nashville a couple of years before me, so when we met in Nashville, it was like, we just lit a fire immediately and just took off. We were working at the Wild Horse Saloon as the DJs and the host of the show every night.

It's a big 3000-person [club]; Luke Combs owns it now. That's where we started. And we would watch guys like Brad Paisley and bands like Lone Star and Chris Ledoux and all these artists come through the Wild Horse and do shows. And so we were the emcees of the night. It was easy to see what we wanted. We would go backstage and write songs and work on harmonies and stuff like that. That led us to where we are today.

LoCash. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images LoCash. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images loading...

Breaking into the music business, how many "no's" did you guys get?

I feel like we got 1000 no's, and one yes is all it took. It was right around the time we had "I Love This Life". The song that was on hold for somebody else, and thank God, we took it off hold and kept it for ourselves and put it out, and it changed our life.

What do you enjoy doing in your downtime?

I love fishing and hunting. I do a lot of it. I was just on a Zoom interview this morning, and they wanted to see all the taxidermy in my house, so I took them out to my garage and I showed them.

I caught a big shark one time, and there's a bunch of deer and turkey and pheasant and things like that. I just love to be out. Man, outdoors is really what it's all about. I don't always want to be getting something; I just want to be out there hunting something or fishing and enjoying God's great creation. That's where I get a lot of my inspiration from. I get to take a deep breath out there because they keep us awful busy.

We chatted for a few more minutes about what life on the road is like. Take a listen below.

