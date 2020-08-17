Lockwood High School Hosts Grand Opening August 20

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

All of the years of hard work are finally paying off for Lockwood this week. The high school grand opening is this Thursday, August 20. They will be giving people their first look at the future of education. I'm also glad that they have two metal detectors that will enhance their security efforts. Bad timing with the COVID-19 thing going on but an exciting time nonetheless. Congratulations to the Lions. See ya tomorrow at 5.

Lockwood High School Grand Opening!

Thursday, August 20, 6:00 p.m.

1932 US HWK 87 East

Tours will be available after the event.

Please RSVP at 406-252-6022 Ext. 5