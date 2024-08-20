Sticking Around: Tales of Lifelong Job Loyalty

We start today with a shoutout to Iona Stookey, who is in her 39th year of coaching volleyball and 35th year of teaching and coaching volleyball at Huntley Project.

Paul and I brag all the time about being on Cat Country for 37 years, with both of us being in our 43rd year of being on the radio, which is extremely rare in this business. One reason is that many on-air people move often to make more money. Another downside is that, in radio, you often get fired because you are the highest-paid air personality.

So, I guess I'm just hoping to hear from others out there who have worked at the same place for a long time.

For instance, my mom was a waitress for 45 years, with 33 of those years at Eddy's Supper Club in Great Falls, where you could get a campfire steak and live music in the bar every weekend. When she asked where you were from if your answer was "Billings," you got an earful about her son who's on the radio there.

My grandfather, Doyle, drove a bus for Greyhound for 40 years. We Wilsons are drivers and apparently don't like to look for other jobs.

My buddy Chris White has been with Albertsons for 30 years. When I'm shopping, if I can't find a particular item, I just call him, and he tells me the right aisle. Very handy.

So, who do you know that's been working the same job for a very long time?