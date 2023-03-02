[LOOK] Best Retro Photos of KCTR Cat Country Over the Years
Like Mark Wilson from The Breakfast Flakes said on our 35th-anniversary date, "Never apologize for being successful. Never quit showing up. And you'll be amazed how things will work out."
Well, it's worked out for 35 years thanks to you, our listeners, and fans. Over the years we've seen a lot, done a lot, and met many people in our community and around the state who have dedicated mornings, evenings, and weekends tuning into the Cat.
Thank you.
Enjoy looking back at some photographed moments in KCTR history.
THROWBACK: 35 Years of KCTR Cat Country in Billings, Montana
Thank you Montana for tuning into KCTR Cat Country all these years. Enjoy these retro photos of our fans, staff, and of course The Breakfast Flakes, Mark and Paul.