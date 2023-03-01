Mark W. Reflects Being On-Air for 35 Years, And Offers His Advice For Longevity

Today I'm going to help you navigate longevity in your job. Most of what I type will be from my radio experience.

Early on at your job wherever you currently work, there will be things that you don't want to do, but have to. We did our show on the roof of Denny Menholt Chevrolet back when they used to be downtown. For a week. That wasn't too pleasant, but looking back- it was cool.

Another example- I got a call on a Sunday night about eight O'clock telling me that we'd be doing our show in Columbus the next morning because it was Columbus Day.

I MC'd wedding shows, fashion shows, talent contests, along with DJing weddings from Northern Montana to Wyoming. And that was back in the, "We don't have hotel money, so we are driving back home after the gig" days.

We get invited to drive in demolition derbies, stock car races, bump and runs, and motor cross races. I suck at the demolition derbies, but I never lost a stock car race.

Those were the days. We get to see lots of great concerts. And in the early days, our first general manager made sure that everybody on the air staff got free tickets. Not so much these days.

Everybody's goal is to make the most money that they can, right?

Well, not too long after we became number one in the ratings, we started getting job offers from other stations in town. We even got a couple of offers from out of state. And that means "that somebody" is going to pay you more money.

Never apologize for being successful. Never quit showing up. And you'll be amazed how things will work out.