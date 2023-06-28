So as a semi-avid golfer, I took a drive over this past weekend when it was finally UNLIKE SEATTLE weather (meaning Wet, Rain & Cold). So took a drive around our beautiful city and took some photos and can't wait to actually have the money and time to spend out on the local courses, they look amazing. From Briarwood to Highlands Golf Club. What amazed me the most was the exception Par 3 Billings Course, smack dab in the middle of town called the EXCHANGE CITY course with incredible 3 cuts of rough and NOT too backed up (as is usual for Par 3 holes on most courses). Not sure why anyone would need a "golf cart" it's a par 3 (9-hole) course. Thinking you should be able to walk it unless you have a disability or other circumstances to make you drive 9 holes, but that's probably, JUST ME. I'll keep a record of my score, will share if I'm improving or NOT, and would love to know of any local clubs or jackpot skins tournaments, etc.

Looking forward to meeting new friends and golfers in the greater Billings area to share a 4-hour day of golfing. Seriously beautiful pictures to share and wonder if the Country Club courses are just too expensive or do they sell punch cards, please FILL ME IN ... I am new to Billings and would love to connect with some KIND of wonderful golf community folks that are willing to fill a foursome at some point in the near future. I'm sure like my Alaska experience there is a very "limited" golf time frame to get 50 rounds in a year, if I'm correct, it's likely difficult to even get in 40 rounds, playing 3 days a week. You can reach me directly at bill.stewart@townsquaremedia.com. My experience so far is that MOST of all the folks in Montana are VERY kind, easygoing, and hard-working people. Happy to be here!!!!

Bill Stewart Bill Stewart loading...

attachment-highlands-golf-course Credit: Briarwood Golf Course via Facebook loading...

Bill Stewart Credit: Briarwood Golf Course via Facebook loading...

Bill Stewart Credit: Briarwood Golf Course via Facebook loading...

Bill Stewart Credit: Lake Hills Golf Club via Facebook loading...

Bill Stewart Credit: Yellowstone Country Club via Facebook loading...