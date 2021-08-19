Who Knew? A Montana Nudist Camp is Only an Hour From Billings

If you are a parent, you know that kids seem to love running around naked, with not a care in the world, nor any embarrassment by their nudity. Most adults enjoy taking their clothes off too, even if you sleep in some sort of pajamas. I mean, it simply feels good to be naked, right?

What about being nude in the company of strangers?

While we may enjoy nakedness in the privacy of our own homes, the majority of us probably don't recreate nude in public. However, the nudist lifestyle is growing in popularity. The American Association for Nude Recreation (AANR) is celebrating its 90th year and its website notes they support over 180 chartered clubs, campgrounds, and resorts and serve over 30,000 members and 52 million skinny dippers.

You don't have to travel far to get naked.

We've all heard of nude beaches or topless optional swimming pools, like those found in Las Vegas. Perhaps you've even visited one before. But you don't need to get on an airplane to let it all hang out. In fact, there is a nude campground practically in our backyard, just 13 miles south of Bridger, MT.

Just a short drive from Billings is where you'll find ZorroGarden (link is probably NSFW), a 33 acre nude recreation club with off-grid camping, RV parking, an outdoor pool, clubhouse and more.

You'll have plenty of room in your suitcase without all those pesky clothes.

Like all legitimate nudist organizations, ZorroGarden has a long list of rules, etiquette, and guidelines. Single men are required to be fully nude. Couples and single females are clothing optional, depending on your comfort level. It's a private club and you must be a member to access the property. You can't just drive up to the gate and be like, "I'm here to get naked!". It's also not some weird sex club, so if that's what you're expecting, maybe keep looking elsewhere.

