As I traveled to Helena over the weekend for a wedding it reinforced my gratitude for the state of Montana.

There isn't a prettier place in the country than Montana.

God has blessed a lot of the state with abundant moisture and has given us the color of green that can't be duplicated any other way. Yes people around me have missed out on the rain but still, I love this place.

Credit: Paul Mushaben Credit: Paul Mushaben loading...

The drives go so much quicker with scenery like this. Even though my place may not be as green and picturesque it still holds beauty to me.

That's why when people's garbage invades my pastures I get frustrated.

If you were wondering what the price of refreshments was at the Speedway last year, let me provide you with the menu.

Credit: Paul Mushaben Credit: Paul Mushaben loading...

I found this about a half mile in my pasture as I was riding fences. That and hundreds of other things are either discarded or blown away by passing vehicles. The pull-offs along the road have bottles and diapers, you name it it's been discarded.

Even dead pets and old tires are thrown into the ravines where people think they won't be spotted. Well, the landowner has to look at it constantly and patience is running thin.

Maybe if ranchers would stop by their homes and dump some stuff in their front yards they would get the message.

We are so lucky to live where we do; have some respect and be thankful for a place like Montana, a place like no other, no matter how harsh or unforgiving it can be.

Credit: Paul Mushaben Credit: Paul Mushaben loading...

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.