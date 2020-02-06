There's nothing better than sitting down in front of a gigantic Deluxe pizza at Redneck Pizza and Chicken. Well, there may be one thing better.

Having that pizza delivered to the office for lunch--and it's free.

Free Pizza Friday is HERE! We're making it easy to start your weekend with Redneck Pizza, delivered to your workplace by Cat Country 102.9.

For a chance to win Redneck Pizza, for up to 20 people, at your office or job site, CLICK HERE.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Listen every Thursday afternoon when Johnny V announces the weekly Redneck Pizza and Chicken office winner who will win FREE PIZZA FRIDAY!

Redneck Pizza and Chicken has two locations, cuz Bubba don't eat tofu:

3911 Central Avenue in Billings (Shiloh Commons)

11 S. 5th Avenue in Laurel

They may be famous for their pizza, but all of their comfort foods are the "talk of the town." To get sweet coupons you can use in February at Redneck Pizza and Chicken, CLICK HERE.