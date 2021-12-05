UPDATE: 3 pm MDT on Saturday, December 4, 2021

According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, a 67-year old woman was found deceased inside a home in the 1200 block of Claim Jumper Lane around 6:51 am on Saturday (12/4).

In the post, BPD said the incident began when officers were “dispatched to a trespass complaint at the Country Inn and Suites, located at 231 Main Street. The complainant reported a male was refusing to leave."

According to the report, officers arrived at the Country Inn, but could not locate the suspect.

Around 6:30 am, dispatch received a call about the suspect being located at the Town Pump at Lake Elmo and Main. Officers then spotted the suspect on Main Street in the Heights around 6:42 am, and made contact with the man who was identified as 29-year old Jonah Bergman of Billings.

Here's what happened next, according to the Billings Police Department:

Officers quickly noted suspicious circumstances and developed information leading them to conduct a welfare check on one of Bergman’s family members at a residence in the 1200 block of Claim Jumper.

Jonah Bergman is currently being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility and is charged with deliberate homicide. Early reports of the incident via the @BillingsPD Twitter page on Saturday morning suggested Bergman stabbed the woman on Claim Jumper Lane, but no details about the manner of death were provided in the press release.

The investigation is "active and ongoing" according to the press release from BPD Lt. Wooley.

Credit: Google

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

One man is in custody after an apparent stabbing early on Saturday morning in the Heights according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department.

According to the report from the Billings Twitter page, Sergeant Kramer said that officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 1222 Claim Jumper Road around 5:40 am MDT this morning (Saturday 12/4).

A 29-year-old male was taken into custody at the scene according to the Billings Police Department.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.