Mark Isn’t a Big Fan of This One Popular Vacay Destination for Montanans

Which destination is most popular for Montanans to visit? I hear of lots of people from Montana who head to Las Vegas for a vacation.

I'm never going back to Las Vegas. I've been there, done that. I was last there in 2006 for a couple of concerts. It was the first time I saw Elton John and the only time that I ever saw Billy Joel. And both shows were epic.

I've got friends that invite me to join them for the National Finals Rodeo every December. But I'm kind of over big crowds of people if I can avoid them.

And I complained about what things cost sixteen years ago. We ate at some grill inside Caesars Palace. My cheeseburger cost $28.

Now you've got all the restaurants owned by famous chefs. I can't imagine what it costs to go out to dinner at those joints now. If I was to get yelled at by Gordon Ramsey while I was eating one of his expensive steaks, there might be an issue.

But I would probably have to eat a meal at Amalfi by Bobby Flay which is in Caesars Palace. I've watched "Beat Bobby Flay" for years. And Amalfi features southwest flavors for fresh seafood and coastal Italian cuisine. Sounds nummy.

Although I've never been to this establishment, I'd be curious to try something at a place called the "Heart Attack Grill". Apparently, they weigh you. And if you weigh more than 350 pounds, you eat free.

Also after looking up their menu, I didn't see any salads. Go figure.

But, I won't be in your way if you decide to do any of these things in Las Vegas.

I recall that three concert tickets, an off-strip motel room, and airline tickets cost me $1200. I think that it might be more expensive now.

Viva Las Vegas.

