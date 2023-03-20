Mark Weighs in on Jerry Reed’s Top 10 Songs (And One You Should Know, Billings!)

As I stared out the window this morning, trying to figure out what today's article was going to be about, I checked the Cat Country Facebook. Somebody had written an article about Jerry Reed and what they thought his top 10 songs were.

I'd be willing to bet that the author of that article doesn't even own a Jerry Reed album. While some of us that work here actually do. The article was put up today because it's Jerry's birthday.

The top of their list is good. "Eastbound And Down" at number one makes sense. Because even people who didn't listen to country music saw "Smokey & The Bandit" and liked the song.

Also up there were "Amos Moses" and "When You're Hot You're Hot". Both classics.

Get our free mobile app

I was never a huge fan of "The Bird". But I was happy to see that "The Claw" was mentioned. If you play that song, and it sounds familiar to you, it should. Because we have used that as our Ten To Nine Thing music for 35 years. And it was also the song that Brad Paisley played when he inducted Jerry into the Country Music Hall Of Fame in 2017. His induction was long overdue, in my opinion. But they got him in the Veterans Era category.

Jerry reed had a song on the "Vanishing Point" soundtrack. It wasn't a very good movie, except for the chase scenes. Filmed before CGI was invented, there were some good chase scenes.

If you have a few spare minutes, go to YouTube and check out some more of Jerry Reed's songs like "Another Puff", his version of Gordon Lightfoot's "Early Morning Rain", and "Thing Called Love".

I'm a huge fan. Always have been.