Mark’s Golf Balls [Poll]

Are you seriously blogging about golf balls? Yes. My life is that boring. And I needed a break from all things Corona.

So each day at my place I try to have one task that I get accomplished. I've organized and cleaned out both the pantry and my freezer. So, yesterday was "Golf Bag" day.

Let's see what brands are stockpiled. A couple of boxes of Titleist Pro V1's, some Rocket Balls by Taylor Made, CallawayHXHOT, Diablo (with custom song lyrics stenciled on them), a dozen Sponge Bob Square Pant's golf balls (they were gifts, thanks, mom). There's also a couple of boxes of the Kirkland brand that I wanted to try.

So, what factor decides the ball you play? Take our poll: