Montana, How Do You Stream? 100 Million Songs Exist Online For You

I've always wanted a stream but I don't think I ever wanted to stream. In fact, I don't think I would even know how to do it if I had to.

Today Apple music is going to reach a huge milestone. Sometime this afternoon they will offer its 100 millionth song on the streaming service. Apple says that every day 20,000 singers and songwriters release music on the service.

Hell, I didn't even know there were 100 million songs existing, period! 40% of the songs are in English but there are now 350 different dialogues offered. The number of apple songs has doubled in the last four years.

The thing about music streams now is that your favorite song is available anytime you want to hear it. We've noticed that over the years that not many requests come in anymore and people's listening habits have changed remarkably.

Music now doesn't seem to be the main reason that people pick a station. It's like television now there are so many options that you can watch any program that is your favorite at any time by streaming. Movies the same way, I know I didn't need to tell you that because everybody is streaming one thing or another.

You can live stream now with your doctor or attorney or accountant. When you Facetime you are actually live streaming. Everyone and anything now is streamed including our station, which now enables people from all over the world to hear us.

I'm happy about that but not as happy as I would be if I actually had a LIVE STREAM...

