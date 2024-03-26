Almost Camping Season: Which National Park Is Best?

In the middle of Fool’s Spring

Winter storms have me longing for warmer days, eagerly awaiting the arrival of spring in Big Sky Country. Warm weather means camping and I just bought a new sleeping bag. This girl is ready.

Admittedly, most of my camping revolves around softball tournaments. Drive across the state, play a full day of softball, sleep on miscellaneous rocks and who knows what else, wake up and play another full day of softball. It’s not exactly what you picture as a typical Montana camping experience. I’m determined to change that this year.

The question some may ask when planning a camping trip: where should I go? There are almost unlimited options in our picturesque state, but one place is gaining national recognition.

USA Today named this national park one of the best in the U.S. for camping.

Out of the 63 beautiful national parks across the U.S., USA Today readers voted for Yellowstone National Park as one of the top 10 best U.S. national parks for camping and RVing. Fitting that this part should be in the top 10, as it was the first national park in our country. There are thousands of campsites to choose from within the park, some in Montana, and most in Wyoming.

Montana campgrounds have a lot going for them.

If I’m being honest, I was a bit surprised that Yellowstone took a spot in this list and Glacier didn’t. Maybe it’s simply name recognition from that stupid television show, who knows…but Montana has a plethora of incredible places to go camping, from Yellowstone to Glacier and everywhere in between. As for me, you can catch me at Woodbine this summer.

