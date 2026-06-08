UPDATE: Billings Police report that Mr. Osborne has been located and is safe.

-------------------------------

The Billings Police Department is actively searching for a missing and endangered 88-year-old man identified as Dennis Osborne, who has disappeared from his residence.

Severe Memory Loss Makes Disappearance High Risk

Osborne suffers from severe memory loss and confusion, placing him at significant risk. He left his home in a silver 2012 Honda CR-V, and authorities say his destination is unknown, likely even to himself given his condition. The Billings Police Department did not state what area of Billings Osborne live in.

Physical Description of Dennis Osborne

Osborne was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and navy blue shoes. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with an average build. He has gray facial stubble and visible scars on top of his head. No license plate information has been released at this time.

Why Time Is Critical in Cases Involving Memory Loss

Given his age and cognitive condition, every hour that passes increases the danger Osborne faces. Individuals with severe memory loss are particularly vulnerable when alone. They may become disoriented, park and wander from their vehicle, or be unable to communicate who they are or where they live if encountered.

Get our free mobile app

How to Report a Sighting of Dennis Osborne in Billings

Residents throughout the Billings area are urged to be on the lookout for the silver CR-V or a man matching Osborne's description on foot. If you see Dennis Osborne or his vehicle, do not attempt to detain him. Contact the Billings Police Department immediately.

Billings Police Department Non-Emergency Line: (406) 657-8460

For emergencies, call 911.

10 Waterfalls within 3 Hours of Billings Gallery Credit: Johnny Vincent