Montana’s Top Mullet Will Be Selected From These 10 Finalists

Montana's Top Mullet Model Show is coming up tomorrow (Saturday 5/7) at Shipton's Big R West where one of our 10 finalists will win a Morgan Wallen concert package that includes prime floor seats for the concert in Billings on May 14.

Our contest will begin at 12:30 pm Saturday inside Shipton's Big R West on Gabel Road and our Mullet contestants will be judged on mullet size, age of style, presentation and flow, creativity, and crowd response.

Over 50 entries from around the Magic City were submitted for our Morgan Wallen mullet contest, and here are the 10 final mullets who will be in our event:

Montana's Top 10 Mullets for Morgan Wallen

Contestant Zac Sedlacek created a video for his mullet submission that includes a ton of Morgan Wallen song references.

MetraPark announced via their Facebook yesterday (Thursday 5/5) that more tickets for the "SOLD OUT" Morgan Wallen concert have been released. CLICK HERE to find out about tickets.

Want to WIN TICKETS for other upcoming concerts in Billings including Hank Jr., Dierks Bentley, and Justin Moore? CLICK HERE to enter on our contest page.

