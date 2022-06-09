Moving from California to Montana? Here’s Where You Should Live
I remember hearing that after Smokey and The Bandit came out, sales of the Trans Am the Bandit drove increased by 700%.
I also heard that Top Gun helped for recruiting pilots for the Navy.
And now Kevin Costner's Yellowstone program is apparently drawing people to move to our state in droves.
Here's a hint from a professional Montanan -- If you're thinking about moving to the 406, make sure you move to WESTERN Montana. That's where all that scenery is. Yep, that entire side of Montana is nothing but endless rolling hills, blue-ribbon trout streams, and no traffic congestion of every kind.
If you sell your place in California and get a ton of money for it, you could buy your own island on Flathead lake. You get an awesome house on a 350-acre island for $72,000,000.
The land is a little cheaper in Paradise. Yes, Paradise, Montana. Have the cheeseburgers there. I heard they were good. Only 184 people live there. Peace and quiet for days.
Are you a skier? Then western Montana is perfect. You can't swing a dead cat over there without hitting a ski resort. I can't recommend White Fish Mountain Ski Resort enough. They have 15 runs for beginners and scenery for miles. While here in the south-central part of the state, skiers have to find somebody with a horse to pull them around because it's so flat. I'm serious. Look up skijoring.
If you've got to have the most authentic "Yellowstone" experience, then you have to buy a place between Hamilton and Darby. The scenery matches what's on the TV show.
I think now that the Beck brothers have been "taken to the train station" there shouldn't be anybody else shooting at or trying to blow up the Dutton family.