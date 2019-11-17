Must Have Gear For Cat-Griz Game

It's less than a week until the Montana Grizzlies arrive in Bozeman to battle the Montana State Bobcats in the annual Brawl of the Wild. Time to get geared up!

Here are some fan favorites if you're rooting for the Griz:

Classic Montana Grizzlies Pullover Hoodie

Grizzlies Comeback Beanie

Grizzlies Double Play Throw Blanket

Grizzlies Full Zip Jacket

Montana State fans are cheering on the Bobcats with this popular gear:

Bobcats Sideline Mesh Cap

Bobcats Crewneck Sweatshirt

Bobcats Classic Woven Scarf

Bobcats Custom Socks

