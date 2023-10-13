Friday Fragments

Coming to Alberta Bair Theatre on October 27th: Three Dog Night. Then in March, Amy Grant returns to town. Metrapark has Parker McCollum on January 27th.

George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town have added more shows in 2024. Of particular interest to you fans of the National Finals Rodeo, one of the concerts is December 7th in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. This tour set the attendance record in Seattle when the played there in June. 59,142 fans attended. That's a lot of cowboy hats.

Also (more music stuff) this week, Garth Brooks announced that he will play a show at his new bar in Nashville. Tickets can only be won on the radio. Not just any old radio station. You can only win by listening to HIS radio station.

A guy who lives on Highway 312 learned this week that when you have multiple law enforcement agencies show up at your place and close off the road, you're probably going to jail.

Taylor Swift now has her own brand of lipstick. Here's what I know. It's red (yes, like her song). It tastes like cinnamon and it's priced at $13.87. Thirteen is her favorite number and eighty-seven is her boyfriend's jersey number. Ain't it fun to be young, rich, and famous? Remember, Jessica Simpson did the famous football boyfriend first when she dated Tony Romo.

I made my first visit to the Bet West Casino this week. It's a great little casino.

