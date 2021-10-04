My Daughter Maddy’s Wedding. A Beautiful and Special Day

As most of you know it was a big weekend for our family as my daughter Maddy was married in Bozeman. It was a blessed day with great people, great weather a great venue, and most of all one of the most special people in my life.

This wedding just felt different than others. I know it was MY daughter but you can just feel the love and affection that radiates from her. Anyone who has ever been touched by Maddy, you know what I'm trying to say. I really held it together until I saw her for the first time in her dress ready to move on into the next stage of her life. The pride the joy the emotion all comes at once as you walk down that aisle and pass her on to the next man who will care for her and love her from this point on.

It's tough to let go, it really is but that's life and I'm so happy for her as she moves on to the next big journey. Believe it or not, it will take me some time to adjust but she's in good hands now. I can only hope that within the next year or so I'll have some other great news to report.

As for now I'm in recovery mode but also getting ready for the next one that comes in May. I miss my family and hopefully, some of them end up back in Montana someday, that would surely be the icing on the wedding cake for me. Keep it together Paul.

