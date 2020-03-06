My First Uber, Make a Vet Sweat: Friday Fragments

- For the first time I summoned an Uber for a ride. Very convenient.
- We started our 33rd year of being on the Billings airwaves. I often get asked how long we're going to stay here on the air. At least 3 more years.
- Gas is $2.38 in the heights and it's $ 2.09 at Sam's Club. Who is the secret entity that sets gas prices in Billings? Oil is down over 20% and our gas price is too high.
- I attended a basketball game at Metra to watch some of my friends' kids play. My ticket was 12 bucks, which doesn't bother me. But kids had to pay 6 bucks. I just don't think students should have to pay to attend school sporting events.
- Simulator golf and real golf in the same week in March in Montana? You bet.
- The Flakesgiving Fund sponsored two veterans to attend Adaptive Performance Center. We're helping to make a vet sweat. They still need donations of any unused exercise equipment that you don't use anymore.
- If you get the opportunity, please join me Monday evening at Hooligans for a Cole's Pantry fundraiser. We're raising money to help feed school kids. There are things like a "Date Night" package, booze baskets, artwork, tool bags along with a 50/50 raffle. Hooligans is giving back 20% of the evening's proceeds. It's a great cause.
- The first-ever AAU GIRLS wrestling tournament is being held tomorrow at Billings Senior High School. This allows girls who wrestle to take on other girls instead of having to wrestle boys.
- Sheryl Crow announced another Montana show this week. She'll be the headliner at the Peak To Sky music festival in Big Sky Friday, August 7th. She'll be performing in the Big Sky Town Center. See you there.
- And my photo is from a piece of mail that I got this week. I know that I'm getting older, but when funeral homes start trying to get a commitment from you, it might be near the end! It turns out that it was just a survey. Whew!