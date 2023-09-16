Friday Fragments: Flakes Trip, Filth On The TV, Golf With Friends

It's finally Friday. So that must mean I look back on my week and recall just how awesome my life is.

Golfing

I had some friends in town midweek, so we hit the golf course. Then there were things that I hit like trees, sand, water, and one golf cart.

My friends who were here live in Spokane. I promised to make the trek out there next year. They've got a lot of nice golf courses in their town.

A Country Boy Can Get Married

Hank Williams Jr. got married again this week. And Lainey Wilson got 9 nominations for the upcoming CMA's. You go, girl! I like her a lot.

Social Media

One of my favorite Facebook features is the "snooze for 30 days" option. If somebody is posting too many pictures of things like their family reunion (and you don't know anybody in that family) you can just not hear from them for a month. I could have used the "snooze" feature with a couple of old girlfriends.

NFL

Jet's quarterback Aaron Rodgers affects none of us who have retired from fantasy football. But I do miss the debauchery involved with most of the drafts that I was a part of.

Back In My Day

I must be getting old. I saw the performance of "Bongos" by Cardi B. and Megan Thee Stallion. And I couldn't believe the filth that I was hearing. I remember when we got calls at our radio station when Zac Brown stuck his "ass in the sand".

It's Nearly Flakes Trip Time!

