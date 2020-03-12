NAIA Announces Limited Attendance

UPDATE 3/12/20: NAIA Cancels Women's Basketball Championship in Billings

Original Story:

The NAIA and Billings officials have announced that NO fans (i.e. the general public) will be allowed in Metra for the tourney. NONE. So, let me get this right: no one from a corona-virus free state is going to be allowed in but we are letting 32 teams from all across the country that have the virus come here? Makes perfect sense. People across the country with the virus have brought this nation to its knees. And if the virus is truly a threat to our existence, then why hasn't everything been shut down to save humanity? Why only selective events that will have emotional impacts on people? If it is truly this serious, the only thing we can do to protect 150 million voters from exposure is to cancel the elections in November and have President Trump remain in office until mankind can be saved from this and all future viruses. Watch how attitudes would change.

