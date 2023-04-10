11 Questions Montana Rancher Would Like to Ask Young Radicals

Have you ever wondered why these young radicals have become the way they are?

I saw some footage over the weekend of a female collegiate swimmer who is traveling the country and fighting for women in sports. Trying to explain how unfair the advantage is for men who now identify as a woman, still physically a man, competing with women.

Title 9 did so much to help women in sports and sports opportunities and now is being dismantled. But she was violently attacked and had to be escorted out and protected by police. Horrible things were yelled at her and threats were made to her life.

When did these kids, most between 18 and 30 I'm guessing become so violent and radicalized? I've always wanted to ask them a few questions. I thought of 11 I'd ask:

What do you do for a living? Did you go to college and what was your major? What do your parents think about your mission? Did you have faith in your life when you were growing up? Did you have something traumatic happen to you when you were a child? Where do you see yourself in 20 years? Are you going to have a family or own a business? Do you get together with family over the holidays? Do you battle drug or alcohol problems? When did you decide you weren't what you thought you were and who was the most influential person in your life? Was it your dad or mom?

I think we need to know the answers to these questions so we can better understand how we got here. Scientifically, spiritually, and educationally we need to find these answers before we implode from within.

