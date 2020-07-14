New Billings Bypass Over Yellowstone River

They have awarded the contract for the bridge over the Yellowstone River for the Billings bypass, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. This bridge will cost over 30 million dollars to build, again citing MDT. I read in the plans it calls for a 10-foot wide pedestrian use lane. A bike lane essentially.

So my question is, why do boats have to maintain a sticker to go under it but bicyclists don't need one to go over it? That doesn't seem right to me. I guess only certain recreation needs to be taxed and others don't. You've heard the expression "no one rides for free."

See ya tomorrow at 5.