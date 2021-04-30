No More Gas Cars? Hello, ‘Communist States of America’ [Opinion]

This is what you voted for. Senate Democrat Tom Carper from Delaware wants to end sales of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035, according to the Associated Press. He said the administration must act "forcefully" in the auto sector to cut gas emissions in half by 2030. That's what we are seeing a lot of now in the 'Communist States of America.'

Can you imagine the impact this is going to have on Americans' lives? The impact on jobs alone is unfathomable. Everything from drilling, refineries, transportation, manufacturing, even convenience stores would be impacted. So, the question then arises, when will they stop making gasoline for the vehicles that remain? You're saying that will never happen. Well, when they have absolute power, all three branches of government, it will happen. Hell, our military equipment and airplanes will be forced to come up with some alternative to petroleum-based products.

This is technology that is not yet available or reliable. That, to me, is not the scary part though. The fact that they are taking all the freedom of choice away from you and mandating purchases is frightening. Once again, they say that will never happen. Oh yeah? Look at light bulbs, your showerheads etc. It's just the beginning of the end for American capitalism and the free market system.

Now Kamala Harris is talking about limiting how many hamburgers you can eat each month because of the impact the animal industry has on America. Don't blame me, I didn't vote for all of this stuff. Have yourself a great weekend and we'll see ya Monday at 5.