Two are Dead after Small Airplane Crash near Missoula

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office issued the following press release on Thursday afternoon:

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Montana Aeronautics of a downed aircraft southwest of Missoula.

Missoula County Search and Rescue was mobilized and Two Bear Air was requested to assist in the search for the small aircraft. With the assistance of Two Bear Air Deputies were able to locate the downed aircraft and secure the scene. There are two confirmed fatalities and identification is pending notification of next of kin.

Missoula County Sheriff’s office will continue to assist the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) with their investigation.

KGVO will provide more information as it becomes available.