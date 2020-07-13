Overwhelming Frozen Pizza Options at Walmart

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

There are so many haters out there that my posts will no longer talk about Covid-19. It is what it is.

Let's talk about something everyone likes: PIZZA. But, I want to talk about frozen pizza. All the pizza joints make a respectable pizza but the trick is frozen. So who makes the best frozen pizza?

I was in Walmart the other day and I could not believe the choices; it was over-whelming me. So I left. It looked to me like there were a lot of experts there too. I'm sorry, there I go again.

See ya tomorrow at 5.