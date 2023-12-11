Getting Messages To Paul

Of all of the things that I hear from listeners, the most common one starts with "Hey, you tell Paul..."

And that is actually the best way to get a message to him. He doesn't usually see his messages that come through on Messenger. Not that I do. I missed several just this morning while we were trying to see what Christmas song was the best. We got several different answers. But "White Christmas" and "The Christmas Song" were our big winners. While "I Yust Go Nuts At Christmas" received only one vote.

But I pass along all the messages that I can remember. The problem with that is most of the time, the people who asked me to pass something along aren't listening at the time he addresses the topic.

And getting through on the phone is hard with us. We don't answer the phone and put people on live anymore because we got burned by people a long time ago. What some might think is acceptable language might be a little different from what the FCC finds acceptable. Keeping in mind what an attorney told me a long time ago. "You can say anything you want about somebody, as long it's true". Good tip.

So keep your messages coming. I might not see them right away. But I go back through them most of the time, just to see if I missed something. And the older I get, the more that I seem to miss.

So please start it with Hey, tell Paul.." And then send me a reminder. Much appreciated.