Picture Day, Meeting Cat Country Listeners, Jury Duty Jackpot, and More on Friday Fragments

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media

I enjoy Friday fragments because I know that I won't be getting up at 3 a.m. for the next two days.

Our staff went to Clark Martin Photography for updated headshots and staff pictures this week. If you've never been inside their office, you should. So you should be seeing those photos on our website soon.

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media
Side note: Paul is still like that kid in school who didn't like picture day.

Then, my coworkers invited me to the Marble Table for lunch. I had heard folks raving about the place, so I was glad to finally get in there. Everybody in our group loved what they ordered. I had the best crab cakes that I've ever tried.

Credit: Townsquare Media
This week I learned that they make a .22-caliber pellet gun. And hollow point pellets for it.

I also learned on Game Day that a female ass is called a Jenny. An ass like the four-legged animal, not whatever you were thinking...

Thursday we were out at Cell 8/Casino 8 getting listeners signed up to win our trip to Mexico in January. And one of the things that I enjoy about these is getting to visit with the listeners who don't call or message. They are just old school and prefer to listen to our show in the morning.

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media
I had one lady hand me a Flakesgiving donation. And that is just right around the corner.

And speaking of Flakesgiving, we are going to cover the costs of having K316 Detection when they do "sniffs" at the Shepherd and Huntley Project schools.

Credit: Trent Flager, Townsquare Media
Finally, I got my paycheck for jury duty in the mail. Now I have to figure out what I'm going to buy with my $64.04.

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media
Have a great weekend.

