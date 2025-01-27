Ready to Dance? Billings’ Newest Nightclub is Coming Soon

If anyone has a finger on the pulse of the Billings club scene, it's Connor Lorenz. The Magic City native is a well-respected promotor and entrepreneur who has been helping create fun events in Montana for a decade.

Perhaps best known for his wildly successful Purgatory Halloween parties, Lorenz recently announced his newest venture, a new nightclub and casino. We talked with Connor last week about his plans for Club Lux and Casino X.

Formerly The Loft at 1123 1st Ave N. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Formerly The Loft at 1123 1st Ave N. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

The Loft closed in 2024.

It seems like it has been longer than a year. Checking our notes, it hasn't. The Loft closed for regular operation almost exactly one year ago (Jan 2024). Lorenz said when he first approached the former owner with an offer, he was turned down.

Through his commercial real estate contacts, Lorenz discovered the Loft property was officially hitting the market in May of 2024, and this time his offer to purchase the building, liquor license, and other assets was accepted (purchase price undisclosed).

Wild Willy's Casino will become Casino X. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Wild Willy's Casino will become Casino X. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Expect a complete re-brand, with Club Lux and Casino X opening soon.

Lorenz said he'll be keeping most of the existing dancefloor lighting at the new club, but is updating the sound system and all signage will be updated in the coming weeks. When I stopped by the property to snap a few photos, various contractors were scampering around the exterior of the building. New metallic epoxy flooring is set to be installed in the next couple of weeks, with other minor updates on the interior.

Several outbuilding came with the deal. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Several outbuildings came with the deal. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Expect strictly enforced security measures at Club Lux.

The new nightclub will be open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings from 9 pm to 2 am and will be strictly 21+. Lorenz is putting security first, with metal detector wands and ID scanners at the door, and an off-duty police officer will be on-site every night.

Security staff will be able to update the scanner with notes on unruly guests; any troublemakers will get flagged and will not be able to re-enter the premises. The club will also offer a novel program for reporting underage guests who manage to get through security with a fake ID... a $50 bar tab to anyone who turns in a fake.

The Loft operated for 26 years in Billings. Credit Michael Foth, TSM The Loft operated for 26 years in Billings. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Filling a much-needed gap in Billings' nightlife scene.

Lorenz said he plans to offer diverse entertainment, with a residency for DJ Coach Mike and potential big-name artists. Connor drew inspiration from clubs in Miami and Vegas, aiming for a Montana hybrid model.

For years, the Loft was the place to go if you wanted to hit the dancefloor in Billings for anything other than country music. When it closed, the loss was certainly felt. Club Lux aims to offer a safe place for the dance community to have fun.

Expect new signage for Club Lux soon. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Expect new signage for Club Lux soon. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Coming Soon.

While the property includes a full commercial kitchen, Connor is not planning on offering a menu at Club Lux at this time, instead focusing his energy on creating a safe, enjoyable, nightclub experience. Guests can expect a rotating lineup of food trucks for those late-night munchies.

Lorenz asked that we keep his tentative opening date quiet at this time. However, you can follow Club Lux on Facebook for updates and a Grand Opening announcement, coming soon!

