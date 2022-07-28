So there is a new Elvis movie out now that depicts the life and times of Elvis. Probably one of the top five music icons of all time. From what I have heard it's pretty good.

That would be a change for me.

Maybe I'm not watching the right ones but every time I try to watch a movie based on a musical artist's life I feel disappointed. I did watch the one on Ray Charles and I thought that one was well done. I thought that Jamie Foxx did an excellent job.

I was really disappointed with the life story of Queen. The main focus of the movie really wasn't about the musical group's success as it was Freddy Mercury's love life. That's not why I originally chose to watch it.

The Johnny Cash movie was pretty good too, in fact, I think that it won an Oscar for something.

But think about all of the movies now that are about musical stars. "Rocket Man" about Elton John was a dud as far as Hollywood numbers go but they keep coming.

There have been movies about everything from the Beatles to Sissy Spacek playing Loretta Lynn in Coal Miner's Daughter. I think that I have given two thumbs down to these flicks more than I have given two thumbs up.

I must admit though it is not exactly my cup of tea. I'm sure there are some really good ones that I just haven't seen. Ones like the story of Tina Turner or Aretha Franklin. There is a lot to choose from and sometimes one's a keeper.

