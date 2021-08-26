SD2 Superintendent Confronted for Not Wearing a Mask at Gym

Billings School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham was confronted for not wearing a mask inside of a gym in Billings on Thursday morning, according to a video shared with us by Kent Boos. (Given to us by Carri Boos)

Over the weekend, Upham announced a last minute decision that masks would be forced inside of school buildings when classes opened up on Monday.

Last week, Upham initially said that masks would be optional in the Billings Schools after the teachers union said teachers and staff would not be forced to wear masks during the current school year. He then retracted that decision over the weekend, prompting a strong response from the teachers union.

Classes opened up for the Fall earlier this week. At least two protests against mandatory masks have already taken place in Billings, and at least 3 teachers were reportedly suspended for not wearing masks.

*Note- we have reached out to Superintendent Upham for comment, and will update this story if a response comes in.



Transcript of the video:

Kent: Hey Greg Upham. Upham: Yeah, yeah. Kent: Can you explain... Upham: Not here Kent: ...to to all the parents, all the children, and teachers in school district two in Billings why you're parading around the gym without a mask? Upham: Just working out Kent: Just working out. But all of our kids have to wear masks? All the teachers. Can you explain that? We would like an explanation. This isn't going away. You know that. Is this just the typical Democrat- do as I say not as I do? What is it? Explain to the camera because this will be all over Billings today. Kent: No explanation. So you don't have to wear masks, but our kids and teachers do? Have a good day.

