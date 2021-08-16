Serious Crash on Billings West End Closes Busy Roads for Hours

A crash on Monday night (8/16) closed a couple of thoroughfares in Billings and caused injuries to those involved in the incident, according to the Billings Police Department.

The post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page reported a "serious injury crash" at the Shiloh and Zoo Drive roundabout just before 9:30 PM MDT on Monday, with several roads near the accident being closed.

Billings PD asked the public to avoid the area where the accident occurred and closed Zoo Drive westbound from Gabel Road to Shiloh. Northbound traffic on Zoo Drive was also closed from Shiloh to Hesper following the crash.

The roads around the crash area at the Zoo Drive remained closed until just before 11 PM MDT, according to the post from Sgt. Becker of the Billings Police Department.

No further details about the condition of the individual(s) who were injured in the accident were available at the time this story was published.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

