‘She Truly Lived Country': Paul Reflects on Loretta Lynn’s Odds-Defying Stardom as a Woman in the ’60s

Loretta Lynn, The Coal Miner's Daughter, has died at the age of 90.

This country female superstar set the world on fire when she hit the scene in the early 60s after she had already had 4 children. Not your stereotypical female star of today with glamour and money backing the launch of their career.

The woman approached the industry differently than all of the others before her, defying the way it had always been done. I for one can appreciate that more than most as they said that about the Flakes and our new way of doing things back in the day. Imagine in the early 60s writing and singing songs about The Pill, Rated X or You Ain't Woman Enough.

In a way it reminds me of the way Shania Twain was treated when she made her way onto the scene and was dissed by people in the business.

Loretta's life story became famous and resonated around the world with the movie Coal Miners Daughter. It won an Academy Award and was also nominated for Best Picture.

She was the second of eight kids that learned to sing on her front porch. She made up the name Butcher Holler so it would work in the song but is based on an area near Van Lear, Kentucky which was a small coal mining town.

Even later in life, her popularity continued as she moved to Hurricane Mills Tennessee outside of Nashville where she set up a ranch and people would visit to see a replica of her childhood home and the many dresses she wore during her career.

A hall of famer and the country female artist of the decade in the 70s is now finally reunited with her husband Doolittle who died prior to her death after 50 years of marriage. Her legacy will remain with most who followed her as a trailblazer and the one who paved the way for those who followed. She truly lived Country...

