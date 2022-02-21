Some Early Montana Snow Totals, 11 Inches Near Livingston

We knew we had some big snow coming here in Montana on Sunday morning. By Sunday night we were already getting hit. I broke out my snow blower around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night, and by the time I finished- it looked like I hadn't even moved any snow.

By 6 a.m. Monday morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Billings reported 7 inches of snow at their West End office. By 8 a.m. when I caught up with meteorologist Nick Birch from NWS Billings, he told me that 11 inches of snow was reported south of Livingston. Nine inches was reported in the mountains south of Billings. Great Falls saw smaller amounts closer to 3 or 4 inches.

With temperatures also below zero across much of the state, I joked about it being a bad day for your electric car to run out of battery. Where would be the worst place to run out of juice? Based on temperatures at 6 a.m., Bowman's Corner was nine below zero, and that's without the wind chill.

The snow has subsided across much of the state. Now, it's time to bring on the cold temperatures. As the National Weather Service office in Great Falls reports:

Dangerous wind chills will impact the Northern Rockies through Tuesday morning. Wind chill warnings are in effect along the Continental Divide tonight through Tuesday morning, where wind chill values will drop below -30F.

Dangerous road conditions had already started in Western Montana on Sunday night as several semi trucks had reportedly jackknifed near Lookout Pass.