Thank You For Supporting the Billings Police Department

Just a note to thank all of our great community for helping fund body cameras for our Billings Police Department. We received our first checks today and our total is growing. We will continue our fundraising for the next week or so and make a presentation to the police chief on August 24 on the air. If we can show just a little support for our guys in blue once in a while it goes a long way. That works for all of us at our job or our families, just an "I appreciate you and all you do" once in a while means a lot. The body cameras cost $131,000. Knowing that the town of Billings has their back will be incentive enough to help them through these tumultuous times. Flakes listeners are the best, and we can't thank you enough. See ya tomorrow at 5.

