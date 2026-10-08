For many of us, childhood summer camp is a fond memory. Making new friends, participating in fun activities, staying up way past "lights out" time in the cabin, whispering with your fellow campers about that cute boy/girl you may or may not fall in love with at camp.

For 2026, Scarity Haunted House is flipping the summer camp narrative upside down. With Camp Murdah as the theme and a spooky new location at 425 Johnson Lane in Lockwood, next door to the Lockwood Fire Station.

Image courtesy Scarity Haunted House Image courtesy Scarity Haunted House

Scarity Haunted House opens tonight, 10/8, with a sneak-peek Family Night. The Family Night experience will be much tamer than the regular nights and better suited for younger kids.

Sean O'Daniel, the long-time ringleader of Scarity Haunted House, handed the reins over to Tiffany Oedekoven this year. She stopped by for an interview today, along with her partner-in-scares, Chad Korb.

Image courtesy Scarity Haunted House Image courtesy Scarity Haunted House

Expect a different experience at Scarity Haunted House this year.

For the last several Halloweens, Scarity Haunted House took place at the historic Depot in Downtown Billings. While the venue was spooky (and reportedly haunted), it came with a few challenges regarding decorating, fire codes, etc.

Camp Murdah brings the terror back outside, with a shiver-inducing footprint set over several acres, featuring cabin facades and other places for scary encounters to happen.

Image courtesy Scarity Haunted House Image courtesy Scarity Haunted House

Scarity puts the charity in Halloween.

Scarity is a combination of two words: scary and charity. This year, proceeds from Camp Murdah will be dispersed to the MSU-B Baseball program, Shepherd Tumbleweeds 4-H, and the Lockwood School Speech & Drama department.

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Scarity Haunted House's Camp Murdah is recommended for kids 14+, although it's up to parents' discretion if you want to bring younger kids. Two X-Scream nights are 18+. Find out everything you need to know about Scarity Haunted House HERE.

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