Thanksgiving Will Look Different This Year For Montana Radio Host

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving again this year. But not in a good way.

Growing up we had a big meal at my Grandma Janes's house out in the countryside. And she was huge into gardening. So all of the vegetables came from her garden. And she always had some of her corn on the cobb for me, because she knew how much I loved it. And she also made orange Jello with shredded carrots and pineapple in it.

And because my mom and dad were divorced, my sister and I would get to go to dad's place and his wife would put on another gigantic meal.

And I always commented that divorce was not actually hard on kids. I mean we got two birthday cakes, two Thanksgivings and two Christmases every year.

Get our free mobile app

But this year nobody in my family is going to cook. Both my mom and stepmom have just gotten to the age where it's too big of a task. My nieces who are both thirtyish don't want to either. And I don't know how to cook a turkey because I've never cooked one. I'm a beef griller only.

Thanksgiving Credit: Mark Wilson / Canva loading...

And these days you can get the entire meal, already cooked and loaded into your vehicle at your local Albertsons. Which, now that I'm sitting here thinking about it, is what I'm going to do this year.

That way I still get some turkey. And when it's just one person eating leftovers, I should have turkey sandwiches well into 2023.

Every Montana Restaurant That Has Been Featured on Food Network It's always awesome to see something from your hometown or state on TV. When Food Network comes to town, Montanans are ready. These restaurants have been featured.