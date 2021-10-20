The Blue And Gold Gala Is Finally Here! See You Friday Bozeman

Every year at the Brick and Breeden Fieldhouse, MSU holds the Blue and Gold Gala. First off, we all love our Bobcats, but this event alone is one of a kind. Food, a silent auction, AND a live auction.

You can purchase your tickets and learn more about this amazing event right HERE.

The Blue and Gold Gala is important to our student athletes, as this fundraiser helps raise money for athlete scholarships. Let's be honest, college is expensive, especially for athletes who are focusing on their studies along with practices, travel, and games. These scholarships help provide opportunities for more student athletes.

What better way to raise money for these amazing student athletes than a hosted cocktail hour, dinner and then the fun auction will begin! Sounds like a perfect Friday and it is for a great cause.

When is the event? This Friday October 22 at 5:30.

Where is the event held? Brick and Breeden Fieldhouse

What type of auctions items are there going to be? Lots of unique Bobcat Gear, Hotel Stays, High End Purses, Art and MUCH more!

You maybe have plans and can not make it to the Gala? That is totally fine! You can click HERE and it will bring you right to the site so you can still donate, bid, and be a part of all the fun!

This event is hosted by the Bobcat Club. If you have any questions regarding the Gala you can call Rainey Peuse at 406.994.6859 or shoot an email to: rainey.peuse@msubobcats.com