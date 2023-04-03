Today for our one-line Monday topic on air, we asked folks if they think that TikTok should be banned or not. Congress is currently discussing the issue and most of them are leaning toward banning it.

I have to tell ya, this is one that has me perplexed. I understand all of the security concerns about Chinese spying and the gathering of information but what social media platform doesn't have concerning data practices?

The thing that I don't like about the platform even though I'm not on it, is some of the harmful content.

Putting that aside it scares me that we have a government that wants to dictate what speech is allowed and what isn't. They would like nothing more than to be able to control the narrative and take away your opportunities to express your dissenting view. It's funny because that's what they do in places like China and Cuba and other communist nations.

However, there are also security issues that come into play as well. The Chinese are known to try to steal any technology secrets or software that they could then use for their own manufacturing or competitive edge against us economically. I admit I am in no way educated enough in this field to know if protections and different security measures can be implemented to stop this. That's for you folks in the industry.

I do know however there is a major movement in this country to sequester information from the public. Look at the Hunter and Joe Biden crime family story with China before the election as an example. It seems like we're damned if we do and damned if we don't.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.