The Presidential Limo “The Beast” Took a Lap at the 62nd Annual Daytona 500

I will tell you upfront that I am not a NASCAR fan, however, I watched on Sunday during the 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at the Daytona National Speedway as the President made history. President Trump and First Lady Melania were on hand as the President acted as grand marshal. Now he is not the first President to attend the Daytona 500, according to CBS News, George W. Bush is the only other sitting President that attended the Daytona 500. Trump is, however, the first President to act as grand marshal and give the traditional "gentlemen start your engines" command. The President and First Lady then took a history-making lap around the track in the Presidential limo "The Beast."

Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The excitement for this race has been building all week and having the President on hand, not to mention the flyover that Air Force One did as the President arrived in Daytona Beach, Florida only added to the excitement (thanks to Jim Wilke for the footage via YouTube.) The Daytona 500 is the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series, sadly heavy rain caused NASCAR to postpone the race after 20 laps, the race will pick up today at 4 p.m. ET. Did you watch? What did you think?