Montanans are proud of our Made in Montana products, and for good reason. In a world of overnight shipping and one-click online shopping, there's something special about buying stuff created by our friends and neighbors here in Big Sky Country.

The Made in Montana initiative was launched several decades ago as a campaign to promote products made in Montana. The iconic stickers are a source of pride for locals, and there are currently thousands of products listed on the state roster of officially branded items; everything from soaps and jewelry to mustard dips and cocktail straws.

COOKIES Chocolates, Billings, MT. Credit Michael Foth, TSM COOKIES Chocolates, Billings, MT. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Made in Montana now includes Grown in Montana and Native American Made in Montana, two nice additions that help define some of our uniquely Montana merchandise.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Where to find Montana gifts for out-of-state friends?

I see this question pop up somewhat frequently. Here's the deal... If you'd like to find a ton of Montana-made stuff all in one place, The Maker's Market in Billings, MT is a must-see.

Yum. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Yum. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

It's huge.

The Maker's Market opened in June of 2023 in a former IGA grocery store building at 4220 State Avenue. It's somewhat like an indoor flea market and vendor show. It's filled with around 140 vendors spread over 16,000 square feet, with room for more.

I wish I knew how to weld. Credit Michael Foth, TSM I wish I knew how to weld. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

I stopped by for the first time last week and ran into the cheerful owner, Vic Eichle. A former pharmacist at Billings Clinic, Eichle said there were a few days when they first launched the venture that she questioned her decision, reflecting, "I did what? What did we do!"

The shop carries of variety of Montana-made meat snacks. Credit Michael Foth, TSM The shop carries of variety of Montana-made meat snacks. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Her early fears were unfounded, as business is thriving. I didn't have time to explore every corner of The Maker's Market (due to another appointment), but from what I did get to see, I was impressed.

Get our free mobile app

Fans crave the pickle dip. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Fans crave the pickle dip. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Tons of tasty Montana foods and snacks.

Near the front of the store is a huge collection of Montana-made foods, including a sizeable selection of gluten-free items, meat snacks, candies, pickle dips, and other tasty delights.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Booths throughout the building contain an eye-catching assortment of antiques, rescued/reclaimed/repurposed items, hand-crafted items, clothing, and so much more. If you like junk stores, thrift shops, and the farmers market, this is your kind of place. I can't wait to stop back when I have more time and dig for treasures.

The Maker's Market at 4220 State, Billings MT. Credit Michael Foth, TSM The Maker's Market at 4220 State, Billings MT. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Montana Has A Shocking Number of License Plate Options When it comes to license plates, Montana has more choices than most states, check out the plates here. Gallery Credit: Nick Northern