This One’s For Joe [OPINION]

How dare you. You phony, getting in front of a microphone today and saying the vaccine announced by Pfizer today will now give us "such cause for hope." You piece of crap.

You did nothing but blame the Trump administration for 230,000 deaths. Now you say there's cause for hope? This disease took hold in the U.S. in March. Now, eight months later we have a vaccine that is proving to be effective. I know people who have waited eight months to get a root canal and with the president's 'Operation Warp Speed' we are on the cusp of wiping this thing out in one year. [Editor's Note: the New York Times is reporting that a senior vice president and head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer, "sought to distance the company from Operation Warp Speed and presidential politics."]

By the way, why did Pfizer wait until this Monday to ANNOUNCE? Is it because the president has been beating them up on price? What do you think? By the way, the leaders of Russia, China, Mexico, Brazil, and others have not congratulated Biden yet on the election results, according to BBC News. Why? I will tell you why. If there is anyone who is an expert on corruption it would be Russia, China, and Mexico. Congratulations, President Trump, this amazing and historical triumph will be remembered decades from now when we battle the next disease. You haters go ahead and send me your comments cause I have one for you too.