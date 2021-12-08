The family of a Billings woman who was allegedly killed by her youngest son is getting financial support from the community after an online fundraiser page was created yesterday.

This past Saturday (12/4), 67-year old Cynthia Cook died in her Billings Heights home when she was reportedly stabbed by her 29-year old son Jonah Bergman who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, according to the GoFundMe story.

In the post on the Cynthia Cook Memorial Fundraiser page, her daughter-in-law Sorcha Hanna said they're raising funds to "help support her sons, Micah and Isaiah Bergman, as they take on the responsibilities of managing her estate and memorial services."

As of early Wednesday (12/7), there was close to $20,000 of the $30,000 goal already raised for the family.

Details about the life of Cynthia Cook and the struggle her son had with his mental illness were included on the GoFundMe page. It stated that Jonah had been living with his mother for several years and "though her family was extremely uncomfortable with Cynthia acting as Jonah's caretaker, there was little anyone could do to change their situation beyond offering ongoing emotional support."

According to the post, Jonah Bergman had been "in and out of jail multiple times in the last year for assault" and "repeatedly admitted himself to the hospital for psychosis." The story also describes a struggle to find long-term care for Jonah, and because Cynthia "could not bear" the thought of her son living on the streets, she always welcomed him back into her home.

She cared for him through his illness as best she could, but his psychosis continued to progress until finally he lost touch with his humanity and the unthinkable happened when Jonah took his mother's life. This illness didn't just steal Jonah away from his family, it stole Cynthia's life far too soon. -Sorcha Hannah, daughter-in-law via GoFundMe

Cynthia Cook is survived by her three sons, Micah, Isaiah and Jonah Bergman. According to the fundraiser page, when the family is able to sell her home, they plan to make a charitable donation to "support those still living with schizophrenia, to an organization that helps in the form of treatment, or research, or possibly housing and/or street outreach."

To get more details about donating to the family through the Cynthia Cook Memorial Fundraiser GoFundMe page, CLICK HERE.

