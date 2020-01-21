Headwaters Country Jam Lineup Announced, Pre-Sale Available Now

Montana's largest music and camping festival is back this summer, under the bridge in Three Forks. It's the 13th year of Headwaters Country Jam, and the lineup is one of the best ever.

Friday, June 18

Midland

Ashley McBryde

Tanya Tucker

Rayne Johnson

Saturday, June 19

Clay Walker

Mitchell Tenpenny

Cadillac Three

Meghan Patrick

Ryan Griffin

Sunday, June 20

Dustin Lynch

Craig Morgan

Blanco Brown

Madison Kozak

Tickets go on-sale to the general public this Friday (1/24) beginning at 8am MST.

Cat Country 102.9 listeners can save and get tickets NOW with our exclusive pre-sale.

3-Day General Admission Tickets will be $99 each (for the first 2,000 purchased).

3-Day VIP Tickets will be $260 each for 72 hours.

Standard campsites will be $100 for the first 500 sold.

To purchase tickets or campsites, CLICK HERE for our exclusive pre-sale!

