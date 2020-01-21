Headwaters Country Jam Lineup Announced, Pre-Sale Available Now
Montana's largest music and camping festival is back this summer, under the bridge in Three Forks. It's the 13th year of Headwaters Country Jam, and the lineup is one of the best ever.
Friday, June 18
- Midland
- Ashley McBryde
- Tanya Tucker
- Rayne Johnson
Saturday, June 19
- Clay Walker
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- Cadillac Three
- Meghan Patrick
- Ryan Griffin
Sunday, June 20
- Dustin Lynch
- Craig Morgan
- Blanco Brown
- Madison Kozak
Tickets go on-sale to the general public this Friday (1/24) beginning at 8am MST.
Tickets go on-sale with an exclusive pre-sale.
- 3-Day General Admission Tickets will be $99 each (for the first 2,000 purchased).
- 3-Day VIP Tickets will be $260 each for 72 hours.
- Standard campsites will be $100 for the first 500 sold.
To purchase tickets or campsites, visit the pre-sale!
