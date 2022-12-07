Times Have Changed, and So Has the Average American Teenager

We had a great discussion early this morning that all started with the anniversary of Pearl Harbor. The youngest of the survivors are now 98, and most are now dead and gone with maybe a few in their 100s left.

Yesterday while I was working out, I took a picture of a photo of my dad after he had enlisted. Like so many others across the country, these were just young kids between 17 and 20 that were called on to do things that are unimaginable today.

Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media loading...

The conversation expanded into how a 20-year-old today is not like a 20-year-old from 40, 50, or 80 years ago. If you are 30 years old, you have no clue about what America was like before this wreck that we are in now.

Just think, if you even started to pay attention to life and all the important things needed to become a great responsible law-abiding educated individual at 16, that would have been from 2008 and beyond.

They have no idea of what used to make America great, our values, work ethics, respect for authority and the law, frugality, and other basics that have been long forgotten by many.

And it's not their fault they don't know any different. The rest of us all do and that's why it bothers us so much. We all lived it and they haven't. They only know what they have learned since about 2008.

We all saw what 9/11 did to our country. It brought us all together, united in preserving what we all knew was special about America and our way of life. That's why so many of the elders from the day after the Pearl Harbor bombing united and jumped in. They also knew the value of America.

Ask yourself this question, what do you think people 30 and under think about our country now? I know, I worry about it every single day.

God bless America... we need it.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.