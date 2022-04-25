Tyler Childers and Senora May Are Expecting Their First Child

Congratulations to Tyler Childers and Senora May! The talented couple are expecting their first child together.

According to the Mountain Citizen, May shared the news with concertgoers during her April 23 set at the Mountain Mushroom Festival in Irvine, Ky.

“I’ll let my baby daddy come up here and finish my set,” she said, moments before Childers came on stage to perform a medley of his acclaimed solo songs. One of those tracks included "Lady May," the moving love song from his 2017 record Purgatory, which he penned about his wife.

Childers and May, who are both Kentucky natives, have been married since 2015. The accomplished pair have stuck together through the many ups and downs of their individual music careers.

“We’ve both been through a lot of it together,” Childers said in a statement. “In July 2019, it will make four years we’ve been married, and we met each other at 23. I’d been gigging since I was 18, getting ready to turn 19. For a good chunk of it, Senora May's put up with me and been there for it. And she stuck with me, so it’s really awesome because we told ourselves that if we made these sacrifices, or held off just a little longer and kept at this, maybe one day it might work out.”

A talented singer-songwriter and activist, Senora May most recently released her second album All of My Love in 2021, which features appearances from The Avett Brothers' Seth Avett and Jessica Lea Mayfield. Childers' surprise 2020 record Long Violent History was centrally themed around the Black Lives Matter movement and the Battle of Blair Mountain, a labor uprising by West Virginia coal workers in 1921.